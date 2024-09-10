Childish Gambino gets a stay of execution as Donald Glover postpones tour for health reasons

Donald Glover, who intends to retire his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, has postponed the remaining dates on the North American leg of his world tour.

“unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” Glover wrote Monday in a statement posted on X.

The “Redbone” and “This Is America” hitmaker advised concertgoers to hold on to their tickets, emphasizing that all New World Tour tickets will be honored for upcoming dates in North America when the shows are rescheduled. The 40-year-old did not elaborate on what was ailing him, adding: “thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

Representatives for Glover did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The tour postponement comes on the heels of the “Community” alum and “Atlanta” star also postponing his Sunday concert in Houston “due to illness.” He previously rescheduled an August concert because of “production issues.”

Glover kicked off the tour on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma and was scheduled to play shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and 19. The North American leg was scheduled to wrap in Chicago on Oct. 3 with plans to head to Europe in November, then Australia and New Zealand before wrapping in February 2025. It is unclear if his dates abroad will be affected; as of Tuesday morning, they remained listed on Childish Gambino’s website.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning star released his final Childish Gambino album, “Bando Stone & the New World,” in July. In a June interview with the New York Times, Glover said he was retiring his musical persona because it was “not fulfilling.”

“I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” he said of leaving behind his musical alter ego.

In May, the “Swarm” creator and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” TV-series star dropped a new version of his 2020 album “3.15.20” under its original name, “Atavista,” which he called “the finished version” of his fourth studio album. That’s also when he announced plans for his New World Tour, his first tour since 2019.

The tour also supported the soundtrack album to “Bando Stone,” a film that he directed and starred in but has not released. The multi-hyphenate has said that he doesn’t know when the movie will come, only that he plans to release it “when it feels right.”