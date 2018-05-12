All the royals TV you need before Harry weds Meghan and the best way to watch on the big day

We are just a week away from the happy day — Saturday, May 19, if you need to write that down — and television will be there, and there for you. The wedding itself, to take place at Windsor Castle, in the modest enormousness of St. George's Chapel, will be covered live not only by all four big broadcast networks, but by Fox, PBS, E! and BBC America, which will simulcast the BBC's own feed. CNN and HLN are sending troops. On the West Coast it will be a toss up between staying up late and getting up early — the ceremony begins at 4 a.m. Pacific Time. Wear your formal PJs.