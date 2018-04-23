If you missed Beychella, there's still time to grab some concert-inspired pieces online

In the afterglow of Beyoncé's second-weekend performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, a range of T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, bandannas and windbreakers bearing imagery inspired by the singer's Balmain-designed performance wardrobe have become available for pre-order online — but for a limited-time only.
Among the pieces on offer are a magenta hooded pullover sweatshirt bearing a chenille embroidered patch of the Greek letters BΔK ($115, with a shipping date of June), sand-colored T-shirts printed with a photo of a most Nefertiti-like Beyoncé on the front and "Beyoncé Coachella 2018" in stylized Greek letters on the back ($40, ships at the end of May) and a pair of bandannas (one light pink, the other gold) with a panther icon in the middle ($40 for both, ships at the end of May).
In a masterful leveraging of post-Coachella FOMO (fear of missing out), an all-caps countdown clock anchors the top of the online landing page to let the Beyhive and others know just how little time is left before the pop-up pops down. (As of this writing, there are "29 DAYS 8 HOURS 51 MINUTES 40 SECONDS UNTIL THE BEYCHELLA POP-UP CLOSES.")
Beychella gear at popup.beyonce.com through May 22.
For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.