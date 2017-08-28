So far, Laura Dern is having a stylish 2017

With two of the year’s biggest TV shows (that would be “Big Little Lies” and “Twin Peaks”), Laura Dern has had quite the year in red carpet appearaces, which included her first Met Gala, in custom Gabriela Hearst, and a seat at the Dior cruise spring 2018 show, in Los Angeles. Dern works with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who is behind Priyanka Chopra, Lena Dunham, Alison Brie, Anna Kendrick and more.

“To the best of my knowledge this is Laura’s first Met Ball,” Ehrlich told WWD about dressing her for the big night. “[As] anybody who’s been watching ‘Big Little Lies’ and has a crush on Renata Klein [knows], this was the year that Renata needed to go to the Met Ball…Laura loves fashion and knows fashion so well.”

Dern’s standout moments from the year have included sparkly short Rodarte for the “Twin Peaks” premiere (she also wore the brand to the Oscars), and one-shouldered Roksanda, worn to the “Big Little Lies” premiere.

Laura Dern in J.Mendel with Andrew Garfield at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, January 2017. (Latour / Variety / REX / Shutterstock / WWD)

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon at the ‘Big Little Lies’ premiere in February 2017. (Buckner / Variety / REX / Shutterstock / WWD)

