Stella McCartney shoots fall 2017 campaign in a landfill

Stella McCartney sped up the lifecycle of clothes for her fall campaign, taking them directly to a Scottish landfill for the shoot by Harley Weir, done in collaboration with artist Urs Fischer. The concept was an exploration of waste and consumption, two of McCartney’s key brand tenets — 53 percent of her women’s collection is made from sustainable materials, and the brand is vegetarian.

Birgit Kos, Iana Godnia and Huan Zhou, all of whom were cast in McCartney’s fall 2017 runway show, were shot as a group standing in the landfill on the coast of Eastern Scotland. Kos is pictured lying on a rusted decaying car. Lest anyone think Godnia drew the short straw of lying on a pile of landfill garbage, that shot actually features household refuse — i.e., clean waste — that was collected to be sent to a recycling center.

Stella McCartney shot her fall campaign in a Scottish landfill. (Stella McCartney / WWD)

“The idea we had with this campaign is to portray who we want to be and how we carry ourselves; our attitude and collective path,” said McCartney. “Our man-made constructed environments are disconnected and unaware of other life and the planet, which is why there is waste.”

Last month, McCartney revealed that her company had formed an ongoing partnership with Parley for the Oceans, an organization that collects plastic bottles from the ocean and puts them to better use, such as developing Parley Ocean Plastic materials. McCartney is using the yarn on two products: the Adidas by Stella McCartney Parley Ultra Boost shoe for fall and the limited-edition Ocean Legend Falabella.

A statement on the fall campaign included a list of facts on plastic waste. For example, 63 billion gallons of oil are used every year to supply just the U.S. with plastic water bottles, more than 90 percent of the bottles are used only once, and the U.S. alone discards 38 billion bottles every year.

In addition to the print campaign, there’s a short film that will go live on http://www.stellamccartney.com and the brand’s social media platforms today.

Shot on a landfill in Scotland, our new campaign highlights a beautiful attitude towards the collective challenge of waste and what we are leaving behind for future generations.

