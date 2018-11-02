Culinary SOS: Farro salad with cauliflower from Bestia

While cauliflower continues to be a fixture on just about every menu in town, instead of deep-frying or roasting his, Menashe finely shaves the vegetable and tosses it with a bright avocado purée. He takes the shavings and uses them to cover a mound of farro studded with toasted pine nuts, onion, chopped fresh herbs and a drizzle of red wine vinaigrette. And he finishes the salad with pickled Fresno chiles, mint leaves and shaved Montasio cheese.