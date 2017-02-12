MUSIC
Grammys 2017 live updates: Will Beyoncé or Adele make history?

Who will win album of the year? Will Beyoncé or Adele make history? How music’s biggest night pans out is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain: The 59th Grammy Awards are live now.

James Corden is the host and Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Metallica, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, the Weeknd, Daft Punk and Bruno Mars are among the artists set to hit the stage.

Grammys quiz: How much music history do you know?

This artist won in every category in which she was nominated, and tied Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys for most wins by a female artist in a single night. Who is she? (Kathy Willens / Associated Press)
Beyoncé, Drake and Rihanna lead the field for the 59th Grammy Awards, but let's take a look at some historical trivia.

-- Who has the record for most Grammy nominations?

-- The Beatles received five album of the year nominations, but won only once. For which album?

--  What year did rap performance become a category?

Take the quiz to find out the answers >>

Check out our year-by-year timeline of the Grammy Awards. And don't miss our full coverage of this year's awards .

Latest updates

