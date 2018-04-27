Advertisement

LAFC's first fans cheer their brand-new team

Gina Ferazzi
By
Apr 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
David Cordero of Victorville, right, leads a rally group called the Empire Boys while watching an LAFC soccer game on giant video screens inside the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
Fans cheer while watching an LAFC soccer game on giant video screens inside the new Banc of California Stadium on Saturday. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
With a view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background, hundreds of soccer fans check out the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles fans go wild watching a game on video screens inside the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
A fan takes pictures outside Banc of California Stadium during ribbon-cutting ceremonies in Los Angeles. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times
Soccer fans watch a halftime show from the deck outside the Figueroa Club at the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi /Los Angeles Times
Hundreds of soccer fans check out the new Banc of California Stadium and purchase team gear. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
Soccer fans watch an LAFC game on video screens inside the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
Hundreds of soccer fans check out the new Banc of California Stadium. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times
