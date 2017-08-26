Jogger fatally struck in hit-and-run in Fountain Valley

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a jogger near Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley on Wednesday night, police said.

Fountain Valley police were called to a crash along Brookhurst Street between Warner and Heil avenues about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Kham Vang said.

Officers found a man in the northbound section of the road near the right shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Vang said.

Orange County Coroner officials identified the jogger as Juan Ramirez Garcia, 48, of Santa Ana.

Witnesses told officers that a light-colored Ford SUV struck Garcia and fled the scene, Vang said.

Police interviewed the vehicle’s registered owner. Based on the investigation, officers arrested John Motesharrei on suspicion of hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police. His city of residence was not provided.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the police Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4487.

Just before noon Thursday, investigating officers went to the 10000 block of San Angelo Avenue in Westminster, where they found a white Ford SUV they think also was involved in the crash, according to police.