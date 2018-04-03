Woman in stolen ambulance leads police in chase from downtown L.A. to Chino Hills

A woman allegedly stole an unoccupied ambulance from a downtown Los Angeles hospital and used the emergency vehicle to lead police on a nearly 40-mile pursuit to Chino Hills early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Paramedics were transferring a patient into the California Hospital Medical Center near Grand Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when the woman, whose identity has not been released, jumped into the ambulance and drove off, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles police began pursuing the ambulance at a slow speed before the woman drove onto the 10 Freeway, where she was chased by the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP stopped the woman on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills around 1:30 a.m., according to the LAFD.
The LAFD referred questions about the ambulance theft and the arrest to the LAPD and CHP. Spokespersons for each agency were not immediately available for comment.
No emergency personnel or patients were injured, according to the LAFD.
This story will be updated.
