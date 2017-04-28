Arrest made in violent robbery of BART passengers by mob of 60 youths

The first arrest has been made in the violent robbery of Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers by a mob of 60 youths on a train a week ago.

In a tweet on Friday, BART said a suspect — a minor — was arrested, and more warrants for other identified suspects are on the way.

The announcement was made six days after the robbery occurred at the Coliseum station in Oakland, in which youngsters were spotted hastily hopping over fare gates before boarding a Dublin-bound train after 9:20 p.m., then swarming passengers and robbing six of them by force. Another was robbed on the platform.

Authorities said a purse, duffel bag and five cellphones were taken during the robberies. At least two passengers were treated by paramedics for face and head injuries, police said.

After robbing passengers, police said, the juveniles ran into the surrounding neighborhoods before officers could arrive at the scene.

Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption Here's what happened during Trump's 100 days A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. A lot can happen during 100 days. Here's some of the biggest stories of Donald Trump's first 14 weeks as president. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Two Korean Americans who are now adults have gathered memories into their own stories about the L.A. riots. Trump wants to enact a tax reform of historic proportions. L.A. businesses are bracing for a writers' strike. Co-opt it; don't crush it. That's quickly becoming the position of Trump allies and Republican lawmakers about the Paris climate agreement. Credits: KTLA / Jessica Q. Chen Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Pope Francis is coming to Cairo Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit. Religious leaders are coming together in Cairo where Pope Francis plans to visit.

ron.lin@latimes.com

@ronlin