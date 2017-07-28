Blue and Expo line service resumes after fire disrupts operations in downtown L.A.

The Blue and Expo lines returned to normal operations Friday after a small fire at the 7th/Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles disrupted train service.

Crews completed emergency repairs overnight to a signal system and interlock switch machine, Metro said. The equipment was damaged Wednesday night by a fire that erupted in an area where out-of-service Blue and Expo line trains turn around, according to Metro.

The fire forced Metro officials on Thursday to shut down service for the two lines between the 7th/Metro Center and Pico stations.

The Blue and Expo trains were arriving every 10 to 12 minutes, instead of every six minutes, Metro said.

Riders who planned to take the Blue line to Long Beach were advised to board platform 2 at the 7th/Metro Center Station. Expo line riders who were headed to Santa Monica should board platform 1 at the station.

Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.

