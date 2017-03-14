Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing and critically injuring infant daughter

A Los Angeles woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed and critically injured her 5-month-old daughter.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Park Grove Avenue, a residential street in the University Park section of South L.A., LAPD spokesman Officer Sal Ramirez said.

The father had arrived home and got into a dispute with the woman, who at some point attacked their infant daughter, police said.

The father called 911. Paramedics rushed the child to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition but has stabilized, according to Det. Moises Castillo.

The woman was taken into custody by police. Her name was not released but Ramirez said she was 39 years old.

