California

San Dimas woman arrested in the fatal stabbing of her wife with a sword

A sword is seen on the pavement next to the wheels of a vehicle
The mother of a slain San Dimas woman reportedly took the alleged weapon and ran into the street, where deputies told her to drop it.
(OnScene.TV)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
A San Dimas woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of her wife with a sword during a fight at their home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Weichien Huang, 44, was booked on suspicion of the murder of Chen Chen Fei, 47, on July 18.

Huang attacked Fei with the weapon during an argument in the couple’s home, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. She also allegedly attacked and injured Fei’s mother, who despite her injuries was able to wrest the sword away from Huang and run into the street for help.

Deputies responding to the couple’s home in the 300 block of South Huntington Avenue first encountered a bloodied woman in the street holding a sword who approached deputies as they drove up in their police cruiser, according to reporting from news station KTLA.

She complied with directions to put down the sword and directed deputies to the residence, where they discovered Fei’s body and a second uninjured woman.

Fei’s mother remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

