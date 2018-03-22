As public outrage grows, Sacramento Police release footage of fatal shooting of man in his own backyard

In the face of growing public tension, Sacramento authorities have released striking video footage of officers shooting and killing an unarmed man in his backyard following a chaotic, nighttime pursuit.
"Show me your hands! Gun, gun, gun!" an officer shouts in one video before he and his partner fire repeatedly at a dark figure. When the gunfire ends, a haze of gray smoke swirls in the harsh beam of their flashlights. "Shots fired," the officer shouts. "He's down."
The officers, who say they believed 22-year-old Stephon Clark was pointing a weapon at them in the darkness, fired a total of 20 rounds during the encounter. A search of the area revealed only a cellphone. No gun was found.
Police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting. Neither have they named the dead man, whom they described only as a black male. But in the aftermath of the shooting, relatives and community members have identified him and have criticized the police department, saying it was Clark who had the most to fear from officers, not the other way around.
Among those who have condemned the shooting are San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and the NAACP. A candlelight vigil for Clark will be Friday night near where the shooting occurred.
"The Sacramento Police Department recognizes the significance of this incident and the impact it has on our community," the department wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "We are committed to providing timely information and communicating openly with our community."
The recordings released by the department include the original 911 call, body camera footage from the two Sacramento police officers and infrared footage from a hovering sheriff's helicopter.
The helicopter footage appears to show Clark scaling a tall fence and peering into a vehicle before he runs into a backyard patio and is shot by pursuing officers.
"This incident falls under the City Council policy on Police Use of Force," the department wrote. "The material being released today has been identified as significant to this incident. The remainder of video and audio related to this incident will be released in the near future."
The deadly encounter occurred Sunday night, behind the home Clark shared with his grandparents and siblings, according to relatives.
A neighbor near the 7500 block of 29th Street called 911 to complain that "this guy is going down the street breaking windows of cars."
"He busted both my truck windows out, and he's in people's backyard right now," the caller told police. He said the man was wearing a black hoodie.
The officers arrived in the neighborhood at 9:13 p.m., the department said. About 9:25 p.m., the sheriff's helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and told police that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broke a window to a home. As the man climbed a fence and entered another yard, the pilot directed officers to his location.
Shaky body cam footage shows officers running up a dark driveway with flashlights. "Hey! Show me your hands! Stop! Stop!" an officer yells. As the patrolmen run into a backyard of tall, green grass, they turn a corner and spot Clark in the glare of their flashlights. The officers take temporary cover behind the corner and then confront the suspect once more. This time, an officer yells at Clark to show his hands, then begins shouting, "Gun, gun, gun!" Gunfire quickly erupts.
A department news release said that "prior to the shooting, the involved officers saw the suspect facing them, advance forward with his arms extended, and holding an object in his hands. At the time of the shooting, the officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them."
The department's rapid release of audio and video tapes follows a 2016 vote by the Sacramento City Council ordering police to release all video associated with an officer-involved shooting, in-custody death or complaint to the Office of Public Safety Accountability within 30 days — except in cases that the release of the video would hamper or taint an ongoing investigation.
The decision to compel release of the videos follows a series of controversial use-of-force incidents, including one in July 2016 in which two Sacramento Police Department officers tried to strike a mentally ill homeless man with their cruiser.
"I'm going to hit him," one officer was recorded saying as they confronted the man who was black and suspected of wielding a knife in public. "Go for it," the other officer said before the vehicle swerved. The homeless man, Joseph Mann, died less than a minute later after officers exited their vehicle and opened fire on him after a brief foot chase.
Following Clark's death, the NAACP released a statement saying that while they respected the role of police in the community, shootings such as this have angered, frustrated and frightened the community. "We are also frustrated with the justice system which fails to indict such killings. We are a community experiencing post-traumatic stress."
It remains unclear what impact the release of the video and audio tapes will have on the public's view of the shooting. Even experts in police use of force were split over the officers' actions and the value of the tapes.
Seth Stoughton, a former Tampa police officer and University of South Carolina law professor, said, "This shooting is a powerful reminder about the limits of body-worn camera footage."
Stoughton said the body cam footage "provides very little useful visual information."
Ed Obayashi, a deputy sheriff and legal advisor to Plumas County, examines police shootings. He called Sunday's episode "a reasonable shooting," adding, "A cellphone can easily be perceived as a gun in that environment of poor light. There no time to say, 'Let me see that object.' "
Obayashi said the officers' "threat radar is way high" after moving through backyards in pursuit of a suspect reported to have committed several dangerous felonies, including breaking into a home. The officers, he said, did not know whose home he was outside of when they fired. "This guy wasn't complying with orders and raised his hands with an object in his hands."
However, Geoffrey Alpert, a University of South Carolina criminologist who studies police chases and shootings, said, "The yelling of the words 'gun' here seem to trigger the shooting."
Alpert said it appeared to be an example of "contagion," in which one officer's actions lead other officers to react with deadly force.
"It doesn't look good," Alpert said. "The officers are going to have to explain all 20 shots. They are going to have to justify repeatedly shooting."
Based on his viewing of the video, Alpert said it appeared the officers had a protected position at the corner of the home.
"The bottom line is we have a young African American man with a cellphone being shot dead by police," he said.