Shocking video appears to show CHP officer shoot man repeatedly on 105 Freeway

A man was shot by a CHP officer on the 105 Freeway in Watts on Sunday, bystander video shows.

Disturbing video recorded by a bystander appears to show a California Highway Patrol officer shoot a man repeatedly after a struggle in the middle of the 105 Freeway in Watts on Sunday afternoon.

The CHP confirmed Monday that a shooting took place on the freeway, but did not provide basic information, including the medical status of the man who was shot, whom authorities have not identified.

CHP officials said they responded to the freeway about 3:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man walking through traffic near the Wilmington Avenue exit.

After contacting the pedestrian, “a struggle ensued and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the CHP said in a release.

Advertisement

The CHP directed all inquiries to the California Department of Justice.

The state DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video begins with a single CHP officer on top of a person as the two struggle on the pavement in the middle of what appears to be an abandoned freeway.

After a few seconds, while the two tussle, a gun seems to go off and a bullet shoots off the pavement near the body of the man, who remains on the ground.

The CHP officer then stands up and shoots at least four additional times at the prone man, the video shows.

The man lies motionless for the rest of the minutelong video. The CHP officer remains by the body with his gun drawn.