Firefighters continue to gain ground on deadly Northern California blazes

As more people returned Monday to their homes in Northern California and officials continued the search for dozens of missing people, fire crews gained more ground on the deadly blazes that have scorched more than 210,000 acres and killed at least 41.

The four largest fires were all more than 50% contained as of Monday night: the 36,432-acre Tubbs fire that leveled much of Santa Rosa was 75% contained, the 51,512-acre Nuns fire that burned parts of the city of Sonoma was 53% contained; Napa’s 51,064-acre Atlas fire was 77% contained; and the 35,800-acre Redwood fire was 55% contained.

The Nuns fire is still active on the outskirts of the city of Sonoma, but firefighters are holding the flames outside the city, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Jones said Tuesday morning. Some parts of the city remained evacuated.

One concern is the Oakmont fire, which ignited Saturday near the Oakmont neighborhood on the eastern edge of Santa Rosa. That blaze grew throughout the day Monday to 1,029 acres, and was 16% contained as of Monday night. Those flames are moving east toward the Nuns fire, though, and may soon reach areas with no fuel left to burn, Jones said.

“The plus side is it’s burning directly [toward] where the Nuns fire has already burned, so it should just run right into it and burn itself out,” Jones said.

Most of Sonoma County’s mandatory evacuations were lifted by Monday, though areas of Glen Ellen and Kenwood are still under evacuation orders, he said.

Firefighters Monday night encountered light winds that helped their efforts, though temperatures were higher and humidity was lower than they hoped for, Jones said.

Firefighters are hoping that winds don’t kick back up Tuesday like they’re forecast to, Jones said.

“We’re hoping for low winds,” Jones said. “We’ve had three nice days. We want to keep it going.”

