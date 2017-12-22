Manhunt on for shooter who has targeted Central Valley drivers randomly for a month

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who has opened fire on random commuters in Fresno and Madera counties, leaving several cars riddled with bullet holes and one passenger wounded in the last month, officials said.

Since Nov. 27, investigators have received reports that someone in a truck has shot at other drivers around the town of Kerman and nearby Madera County as the victims pass the truck from the opposite direction.

There have been at least 10 shootings, with the most recent report coming on Sunday, and most usually occur during the morning commute between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m. or during the afternoon commute between 2:20 and 4:40 p.m., said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The shooter’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored lifted pickup truck with large tires.

The incidents are miles apart and occur on wide open one- or two-lane roads, Mims said.

“We have not determined what a motive is or could be for these shootings. They all appear to be completely random,” Mims said.

Several drivers have initially assumed their car was hit by a rock and don’t realize they were shot at until they arrive home and find bullet holes in their car. Some have waited days to report what happened.

One person was wounded by shrapnel after their car was struck with a bullet but is expected to survive.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s capture. Anonymous tips can be left at (559) 498-7867. Fresno County authorities can be reached at (559) 600-3111.

