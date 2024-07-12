Advertisement
California

Multiple people reportedly targeted by serial ‘projectile’ sniper in Ventura

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Several people have been hit by a serial “projectile” sniper in Ventura in recent weeks, according to multiple reports.

The incidents, in which someone was hit with a small, round projectile, have occurred within a block or two of each other, according to one news outlet and several social media posts.

A woman with the Reddit username “ABL4755” wrote in a July 7 Reddit post that she was walking on Thompson Boulevard near MacMillan Avenue around 6:10 p.m. and was struck in the neck by an object that came from a car on Thompson.

“It was forceful enough to knock me to the ground,” she said in the post. “I believe someone shot a pellet gun or slingshot which left a very painful welt. Could have been way worse.”

The woman wrote that she reported the incident to the police.

Another person with the username “Dependent_Ad_5249” commented on the post, saying that the same thing happened to her fiancé and that they live on the original Reddit user‘s block.

“We live on the same block and this post makes me so sad. Hope you are healing quickly and that nothing like this happens again,” the person wrote.

The Ventura Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A woman identified only as June told KTLA that she was hit by a yellow gumball around this time last year when she was picking up a propane tank.

“Normal people don’t go around shooting people,” she said. “To find out that it’s happening to so many people on this same little stretch of road is very concerning.”

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

