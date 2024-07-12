Multiple people reportedly targeted by serial ‘projectile’ sniper in Ventura

Several people have been hit by a serial “projectile” sniper in Ventura in recent weeks, according to multiple reports.

The incidents, in which someone was hit with a small, round projectile, have occurred within a block or two of each other, according to one news outlet and several social media posts.

A woman with the Reddit username “ABL4755” wrote in a July 7 Reddit post that she was walking on Thompson Boulevard near MacMillan Avenue around 6:10 p.m. and was struck in the neck by an object that came from a car on Thompson.

“It was forceful enough to knock me to the ground,” she said in the post. “I believe someone shot a pellet gun or slingshot which left a very painful welt. Could have been way worse.”

The woman wrote that she reported the incident to the police.

Another person with the username “Dependent_Ad_5249” commented on the post, saying that the same thing happened to her fiancé and that they live on the original Reddit user‘s block.

“We live on the same block and this post makes me so sad. Hope you are healing quickly and that nothing like this happens again,” the person wrote.

The Ventura Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A woman identified only as June told KTLA that she was hit by a yellow gumball around this time last year when she was picking up a propane tank.

“Normal people don’t go around shooting people,” she said. “To find out that it’s happening to so many people on this same little stretch of road is very concerning.”

