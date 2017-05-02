1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at crowded Gardena apartment complex

A gunman opened fire Tuesday evening at a Gardena apartment complex, killing one man and wounding two others, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of 141st Place, when many residents in the area were outside, said Lt. Mike Saffell of the Gardena Police Department.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man came to the apartment complex and shot the three men on a landing at the building, Saffell said.

The gunman fled west on 141st Place, toward Normandie Avenue, in a dark-colored sedan.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. His identity was not released pending notification of family members. The other two were expected to survive, Saffell said.

Several people at the building and in the neighborhood saw the shooting.

“It was a warm evening in May, so there were people out and about,” Saffell said.

Witnesses said children were playing in the street before gunfire erupted.

The children “were all crying, they were scared, they’ve never witnessed anything like this before,” witness Sara Castillo told KCBS-TV.

Two people have been killed in the last 12 months within one mile of Tuesday’s incident, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

Police were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene late Tuesday. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Gardena police Det. Karen Salas at (310) 217-6180.

