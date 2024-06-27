Multiple shootings in Lancaster leave 4 dead, 6 wounded in less than 24 hours

A series of shootings in Lancaster in under 24 hours have left four people dead, six others wounded and Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide investigators searching for any potential links between them.

The latest incident occurred Wednesday just before 6 p.m. when seven people were shot in what the Sheriff’s Department described in a news release as a gang-related shooting. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene in the 800 block of E. Avenue J-12 and found two wounded men who were rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said. Shortly after, however, authorities received reports that five more gunshot victims arrived together at another local hospital.

The five were listed in stable condition and were at the same location as the other two men when the shooting occurred, officials said.

On the previous night, deputies responded to multiple shootings across the city.

First, a man was shot near J8 and 30th Street West around 7:30 p.m. and rushed to a local hospital. A little over an hour later and a few blocks away, another man was shot, this time in the 45600 block of Sierra Highway. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

About 45 minutes later at around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a third shooting, this one in the 400 block of E. Avenue L. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear if there is any links between any of the shootings.

Just a few weeks prior, on June 7, a man was shot in the 44000 block of Gingham Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Erick Monterroso Mcclaughlin, 19, from Lancaster.

Anyone with information about the Lancaster shootings is encouraged to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made with “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.