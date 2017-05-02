Firefighters knock down a small brush fire in Griffith Park

Firefighters knocked down a small brush fire Tuesday evening in Griffith Park.

The quarter-acre blaze was reported about 8:30 p.m. in brush about 400 yards from Fern Dell and Western Canyon Road, in the southern part of the park, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About 70 firefighters on the ground along with water drops from an LAFD helicopter doused the flames after about 30 minutes, Humphrey said.

The fire held at a quarter-acre in size, and did not result in any injuries or structural damage.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

UPDATES:

9:15 p.m.: This article was updated with confirmation that the fire was knocked down.

This article was originally published at 8:55 p.m.