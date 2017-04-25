5 dead in 10 days from heroin overdoses in Sonoma County

Authorities in Northern California say five people appear to have died from heroin overdoses in the last 10 days and are warning that a particularly potent batch of the drug could be on the streets.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum told the Press Democrat that the deaths of three men and two women all occurred in the Santa Rosa area.

He said autopsy and toxicology reports were still pending but coroner's officials decided Tuesday to release the information because the heroin being distributed in Santa Rosa “is very volatile and potentially toxic.”

The coroner's office said four other people had died from heroin overdoses since the beginning of the year. There were two such deaths in the first four months of 2016.