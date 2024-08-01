Advertisement
California

Mother faces charges after her baby died of a possible fentanyl overdose

Photographs of people who had died from drugs in a collage
Photographs of people who died due to drugs are on display during the Second Annual Family Summit on Fentanyl at Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Washington in 2023.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share via

A Santa Cruz County mother is facing criminal neglect charges after her 18-month-old baby died of a possible fentanyl overdose.

On July 28, the Santa Cruz Police Department responded to Dignity Health Dominican Hospital for a report of a deceased infant who was brought in by her mother, 38-year-old Korisa Woll, according to a news release.

When officers arrived at the hospital they met with Woll and observed the deceased infant.

Advertisement

The department’s investigators who were immediately called in learned the child passed away while in Woll’s care at their residence in the city of Santa Cruz.

The county coroner took possession of the deceased child, and the results of a complete autopsy are pending. But according to the district attorney’s office, early autopsy results showed a “presumptive positive” for cocaine and fentanyl in her system. An official cause of death has not been completed.

Bakersfield, CA - June 05: Soluna Lora and her children console each other after they unveiled the gravestone of their late son and brother two-year-old Ezekiel Rivera that died from a fentanyl overdose on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 in Bakersfield, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

In the fentanyl crisis, infants and toddlers become unsuspecting victims

In Bakersfield, a 2-year-old died from acute fentanyl toxicity, and his father has been charged with murder. In California, there were 11 fentanyl-related deaths for children younger than 5 in 2023, according to preliminary data.

July 10, 2024

Woll was later booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on two charges of felony child endangerment, one with enhancement for great bodily injury to a child younger than 5 years old, plus an additional misdemeanor for evidence destruction, the Mercury News reported.

Advertisement

The Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to The Times’ request for comment before publication.

The district attorney’s office told the Mercury News the baby, who they are referring to as “Zhorriah Doe,” was found dead Sunday in a bed with her sleeping 4-year-old brother.

Santa Cruz police Det. Robert Caposio said that Woll had taken her child “to a known drug area and a residence therein.” Woll’s alleged neglect of her child “directly led to her death,” the Mercury News reported.

Advertisement

The Mercury News reported that Knoll, her children and her baby’s father were recently homeless until the father died of a fentanyl overdose in April. Woll took her children to live with her parents in Scotts Valley atfter his death until July 16. Woll’s living situation beyond the July date is unknown.

The district attorney’s office’s investigation is ongoing and Woll’s initial arraignment at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court was delayed until Aug. 7.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement