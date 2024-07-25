Advertisement
California

Ventura County man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death

The exterior of the Oxnard Police Department building.
On Sept. 23, 2023, authorities allege that Oxnard resident Rodney Rey Yanez sold fentanyl to Dylan Rusch at the Oxnard gas station where Rusch worked. Above, the Oxnard Police Department headquarters.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

An Oxnard man has been charged with murder following the fatal overdose of a gas station worker to whom he allegedly sold fentanyl, authorities said Thursday.

This marks the first time the Ventura County district attorney’s office has filed murder charges against someone who sold fentanyl to another person.

“The filing of murder charges in a fentanyl overdose case underscores the grave responsibility we have to protect our community from the devastating impact of this deadly drug,” Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. “We are committed to seeking justice for victims and holding accountable those who provide this poison.”

Advertisement

Rodney Rey Yanez, 55, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dylan Rusch, according to the district attorney’s office. He faces nine felony charges in all, as well as four drug-related misdemeanors.

WINNETKA, CA - JULY 12: Police and paramedics were called to this apartment building on Sherman Way in the Winnetka neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday morning. Two 3-year-old toddlers were found in cardiac arrest following a possible drug overdose according to the LAPD. Photographed at Palm Vista Apartments in Winnetka, CA on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

3-year-old L.A. twins die from fentanyl-laced drugs. Mother now charged with murder

The toddlers were found unresponsive at their Canoga Park home Thursday and were rushed to the hospital. Their mother, 22, faces murder charges.

July 16, 2024

On Sept. 23, 2023, authorities allege that Yanez sold fentanyl to Rusch at the Oxnard gas station where Rusch worked. Rusch overdosed in the bathroom and died at the scene despite resuscitative efforts by police officers and other first responders.

There was a lethal dose of fentanyl in Rusch’s system, which caused his death, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Advertisement

Yanez was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department on July 24 and charged with selling and transporting fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs in the 14 months before Rusch died.

He appeared in court for the first time Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 21 in Ventura County Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office. He is being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

Kelsey King as seen in an undated photo. (Riverside Co. District Attorney's Office) On Aug. 31, 2023, jurors at Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta found Vicente David Romero, DOB: 2-20-89, guilty in the fentanyl-related death of Kelsey King on June 16, 2020, in Temecula, California. (Riverside Co. District Attorney's Office)

California

Temecula man sentenced to prison in first fentanyl-related murder trial

A man convicted of second-degree murder for supplying fentanyl to a 26-year-old woman who died from the drug has been sentenced to 15-years to life in the state’s first fentanyl-related homicide trial.

Nov. 3, 2023

Last year, a Temecula man who gave a fentanyl-laced pill to a 26-year-old woman was convicted and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the woman’s death.

Advertisement

The conviction of Vicente David Romero marked California’s first jury conviction of a fentanyl-related homicide, according to Riverside County prosecutors.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement