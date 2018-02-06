Arrest made after burned body found in Cypress Park

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives have made an arrest in the connection with the discovery of a burned body found beneath a freeway overpass in Cypress Park.
A department spokeswoman said more information would be revealed at a 4 p.m. news conference Tuesday.
The body was found on a city lot outside a Home Depot parking lot on Thursday next to a day laborer center where workers gather in search of employment.
Los Angeles firefighters were sent to the store in the 2000 block of North Figueroa Street at 1:46 a.m. in response to a rubbish fire, said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.
"They were able to extinguish the flames quickly," Scott said. "Afterward they were combing through the burned content and discovered that there was a body."
Hours later, dozens of day laborers were congregated outside the crime scene as investigators continued their work behind yellow police tape.
"It's a tragedy," said Maegan Ortiz, executive director of the Institute of Popular Education of Southern California, the group that oversees the work center. "We've checked with our members and don't think it's one of them. No one is missing."