80-year-old man wounded in Hyde Park shooting; LAPD looking for gunman

An 80-year-old man was in surgery Wednesday night after he was shot in Hyde Park, prompting a search for a gunman police say was in a Maserati.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Van Ness Recreation Center, located on 2nd Avenue near Slauson Avenue, according to Officer Sal Ramirez, an LAPD spokesman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where Ramirez said he was undergoing surgery. The extent of his wounds and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Ramirez said the suspected gunman fled in a white Maserati with tinted windows and black rims.

