Man found shot to death in a dirt field in Lancaster

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a dirt field in a Lancaster residential neighborhood Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a “person down” call at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 44700 block of Division Street, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. There, they found a Latino man, about 35 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial news footage showed the body near a wall that divided the dirt field from several apartment buildings, KTLA reported.

Detectives on Friday were seeking a suspect, Mario Jose Estrada, described as a 23-year-old Latino man with the word “NANO” tattooed inside his bottom lip, authorities said. Estrada is about 5 feet 8 and 150 pounds, and has short brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache and goatee, according to the sheriff’s department.

Estrada is possibly traveling in a 2006 light blue BMW SUV with the license plate 6MWN447. The vehicle was last seen in Ontario on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Estrada is “considered armed, dangerous and knows he is wanted,” according to the sheriff’s department.

He may be traveling with a 16-year-old girl named Jennifer Lopez, authorities said.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Estrada or the shooting death to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500, or to provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

