Police shooting sparks evacuation of Hollywood gym

Los Angeles police officers shot and wounded a suspect near a Hollywood gym early Monday morning, sparking concern in the busy tourist area, officials said.
Officers initially were responding to a call about a battery in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m., according to Officer Rosario Herrera, an LAPD spokeswoman.
It was not clear what led to the shooting. Police could not immediately comment on the condition of the suspect or say whether anyone else had been injured.
Mike Dougherty said he was inside the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Sunset, which is located in a busy enclave that includes the ArcLight Hollywood movie theater, when several officers came into the gym’s locker room and asked him and several others to leave as part of an evacuation shortly before 9:30 a.m.
An LAPD spokesman could not immediately comment on the evacuation of the gym or any other area businesses.