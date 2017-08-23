Man shot and seriously wounded in home invasion in Mid-Wilshire, police say

A man was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday morning after he was shot during a home invasion in the Mid-Wilshire area, according to police.

A woman and two men broke into the home in the 1100 block of South Citrus Avenue around 7:50 a.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Lopez said.

The woman did the shooting, according to Lopez, who described the incident as a home invasion.

Police have established a perimeter and are searching the area for the three suspects. Descriptions of the suspects or a possible vehicle was not immediately available, Lopez said.

The victim was described only as an adult male.

