Authorities search for 5-year-old boy missing after his father was found unconscious at South Pasadena park

Scent-tracking dogs are scouring South Pasadena in search of a 5-year-old boy reported missing after paramedics found his father passed out in a park Saturday morning, authorities said.

Around 8:30 a.m. — about two hours after the man was found outside a car in Arroyo Park — a woman called San Marino police, saying the father of her child had never shown up to drop off their son. The couple are separated, authorities said, but share custody of their son, Aramazd Andressian.

The boy’s mother gave police the license place of her estranged husband’s vehicle, which investigators matched to a vehicle authorities had impounded from the park earlier in the day, San Marino police Chief John Incontro said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Although the boy’s mother was concerned and upset, Incontro said, “she didn’t express directly to us that she felt the father was going to do the child any harm.”

The South Pasadena, San Marino and Los Angeles police departments, along with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, have launched a search for Aramazd, who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts. Police said Aramazd is 3 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a small mole on his right shoulder, authorities said.

South Pasadena police Chief Art Miller told reporters that investigators don’t know why the boy’s father was unconscious, but said there’s no evidence suggesting the man was attacked. The father is still in the hospital, Miller said, and hasn’t been able to give police any tips about where his son might be or what happened to him.

“We [don’t] know if he crawled out of the car himself, if he walked away, if he was abducted — we have no idea,” Miller said, adding that anyone with tips should call 911.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

For more news from the Los Angeles County courts, follow me on Twitter: @marisagerber