Big-rig crash prompts closure of 405 Freeway lanes in Mission Hills

Three lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were closed early Wednesday after a crash involving a big-rig truck that jackknifed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on the freeway near Rinaldi Street at 4:56 a.m., said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson. Few details were immediately available about the crash, which triggered a SigAlert.

Authorities were working to clear the freeway, he said. The lanes were expected to be closed until at least 7 a.m., Nicholson said.

Aerial news footage showed traffic backed up for miles.

