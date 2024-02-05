Advertisement
Pacific Coast Highway closed in numerous areas due to storm

Traffic cones mark a lane closure on Pacific Coast Highway
The southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway from Warner Avenue to Seapoint Street were closed because of flooding in Huntington Beach on Monday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
California’s Pacific Coast Highway was closed in numerous areas in both directions Monday night due to the fierce storm battering the state.

PCH was closed in eight separate parts of the state late Monday because of factors including flooding, rock slides, downed power lines and road damage, according to Caltrans.

In Ventura County, a long stretch of the highway, from Las Posas Road to Sycamore Canyon Road, is closed after some of the road washed away because of “storm erosion,” according to Caltrans.

The road in that area could be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday, and Caltrans recommended that drivers take alternate routes such as the 101 Freeway.

The road was also closed in Huntington Beach from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue because of flooding.

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, PCH is closed due to flooding and is washed out in four different areas.

The road is closed in Monterey County due to rock slides. In Mendocino County, PCH is closed due to fallen power lines. Caltrans has more details on current closures.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

