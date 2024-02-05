Pacific Coast Highway closed in numerous areas due to storm

The southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway from Warner Avenue to Seapoint Street were closed because of flooding in Huntington Beach on Monday.

California’s Pacific Coast Highway was closed in numerous areas in both directions Monday night due to the fierce storm battering the state.

PCH was closed in eight separate parts of the state late Monday because of factors including flooding, rock slides, downed power lines and road damage, according to Caltrans.

In Ventura County, a long stretch of the highway, from Las Posas Road to Sycamore Canyon Road, is closed after some of the road washed away because of “storm erosion,” according to Caltrans.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Route 1 (PCH) CLOSED in both directions from Las Posas Rd to Sycamore Cyn Rd in #VenturaCounty due to washed out road from storm erosion. Hours: 6 p.m. today, Feb. 5, until possibly 8 a.m. TUES, Feb. 6. Caltrans will assess damage before reopening. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/HmtcLJS3sU — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 6, 2024

The road in that area could be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday, and Caltrans recommended that drivers take alternate routes such as the 101 Freeway.

The road was also closed in Huntington Beach from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue because of flooding.

In San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, PCH is closed due to flooding and is washed out in four different areas.

The road is closed in Monterey County due to rock slides. In Mendocino County, PCH is closed due to fallen power lines. Caltrans has more details on current closures.