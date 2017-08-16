Brush fire at Camp Pendleton causes a stink in Orange County

A 60-acre brush fire burning at Camp Pendleton has caused a smoky smell to settle over Orange County communities, according to officials.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Orange County Fire Authority said the cause of the pervasive odor was a “vegetation fire.”

The Marine Corps base said the fire started overnight in the northwest part of the base and that its forward progress had been halted.

“Camp Pendleton and Orange County firefighters responded to a fire near the San Mateo landing zone at about 11:45 p.m. last night, and stopped forward progress at about 4:15 a.m.,” the base said on its Facebook page. “Approximately 60 acres were burned and there are no reports of injury or damage to structures.”