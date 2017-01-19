Man is fatally shot in overturned car by gunman from SUV that smashed into his vehicle

A 32-year-old man was killed with a single gunshot as he lay in his overturned car, which had flipped over after it was rammed by a sport utility vehicle.

The bizarre slaying occurred Wednesday about 10 p.m. in Reseda near Gault Street and Crebs Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators have determined that just before the killing, a black SUV rammed the man’s red sedan from behind, causing it to smash into parked cars and flip over.

The man was trapped in the sedan when an unidentified gunman got out of the SUV, came over and fired a round into the man’s body, police said.

The gunman fled the scene in the SUV. It’s unclear how many people were in the SUV.

Next, an unidentified passerby pulled the victim from his car and alerted police. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of his family. Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to contact Det. John Doerbecker, an investigator in the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division, at (818) 374-1943.

