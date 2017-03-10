Man with baseball bat fatally shot by police in Huntington Beach

Two Huntington Beach police officers fatally shot a man Thursday after he allegedly chased children and others with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Police were initially called to the athletic complex at 18120 Goldenwest Street on reports that the man was using the bat as well as a broken bottle to chase people while sporting events were underway, according to Officer Jennifer Marlatt, a spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

After officers came to the sporting complex, the man ran into the bleachers, where several families were sitting.

There, the two officers opened fire at the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had not yet been identified, Marlatt said.

Police did not give an account of what immediately occurred before the officers fired their guns.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

ALSO

Orange County pimp known as 'Ro Dinero' is convicted of 15 felonies

Damaged Oroville Dam spillway may need to be used by next week, state officials say

Collages of underage girls found in Silicon Valley home of man accused of stalking 19 teens