Man stabbed to death at Hollywood Freeway on-ramp; suspects at large

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning near Hollywood Boulevard and an on-ramp to the 101 Freeway, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported about 8 a.m. near the on-ramp. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, said Officer Irma Mota, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, an approximately 40-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Witnesses told police they saw two men near the victim; one of them was stabbing the man, Mota said. The men then ran eastbound on Hollywood Boulevard.

The motive was unknown, and police were still searching for the suspects early Monday afternoon, Mota said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact homicide detectives are 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be called in to 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

