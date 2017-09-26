Robbers shoot homeowner with pellet gun during break-in near Venice canals

A homeowner was shot with a pellet gun during a break-in at a residence in the historic Venice canal district early Tuesday morning, police said.

Two men broke into the home in the 2400 block of Grand Canal around 2:50 a.m., and shot the homeowner in the chest after he confronted them, according to Megan Aguilar, an LAPD spokeswoman.

The victim was awakened by the sound of the men smashing a window to gain access to the home, Aguilar said.

The suspects ran off after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized, Aguilar said.

Investigators recovered the pellet gun at the scene.

