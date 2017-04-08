Five suspects sought after man is shot near Venice Beach boardwalk

Police were searching for five suspects after a man was shot near the busy Venice Beach boardwalk Friday night.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Ocean Front Walk found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Lopez said. He was not identified.

According to several media reports, a gunman fired into a crowd during a fireworks show on the boardwalk.

Authorities did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

