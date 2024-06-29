Two sent to hospital after beach melee near Santa Monica Pier

Two people were taken to l hospitals with minor injuries Saturday after a melee that broke out on the beach just north of the Santa Monica Pier, officials said.

Santa Monica Police Watch Commander David Hodgson said five people were in custody — although none had yet been charged with any crimes — after a “mutual combat situation” on the sand down by the waterline near Lifeguard Tower 14.

“Two groups started getting into it with each other,” he said. ”They get into this big altercation.”

Advertisement

Police responded and found one person with a non-life-threatening injury consistent with a stab wound. Another person had what appeared to be a broken ankle. Both were taken to hospitals.

Five others were taken into custody. Police, Hodgson said, are “still trying to sort through what happened.”

He stressed that there is no threat to the public.

The incident comes about a month after two German tourists were stabbed and a third person injured in apparently unprovoked attacks near the Santa Monica Pier in late May. In that case, a suspect was apprehended.

