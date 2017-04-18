Woman shot to death in West Hollywood residential area

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a residential area of West Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue, near Robertson and Beverly boulevards.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the police investigation was ongoing.

No additional information on the victim or suspect was available, police said.

There have been two homicides within the past 12 months within one mile of Tuesday’s incident, according to the Homicide Report, The Times’ online database.

