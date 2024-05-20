Advertisement
Man allegedly armed with a knife and violating restraining order fatally shot in Monrovia

Monrovia police headquarters.
Monrovia police headquarters. A man who was allegedly armed with a knife and violating a restraining order was fatally shot in Monrovia.
(Google Maps)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Coroner officials identified a man, suspected of wielding a knife, who was fatally shot outside the Monrovia home of a woman who had a restraining order against him.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner identified the man as 42-year-old Thanh Cong Le.

Le was fatally shot about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Shamrock Avenue. Monrovia police officers found his body in the driveway of a home, according to coroner officials.

In a written statement, the Monrovia Police Department said officers responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report that she had a restraining order against a man who was at her home armed with a knife. Police did not explain what the relationship was between the woman and the man.

When officers arrived they found the man lying dead outside.

Authorities said the man was armed with a knife and had gone to the home to hurt the woman and another man when she opened fire on him. Police said they recovered several knives and a gun at the scene.

The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

