Man allegedly armed with a knife and violating restraining order fatally shot in Monrovia
Coroner officials identified a man, suspected of wielding a knife, who was fatally shot outside the Monrovia home of a woman who had a restraining order against him.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner identified the man as 42-year-old Thanh Cong Le.
Le was fatally shot about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Shamrock Avenue. Monrovia police officers found his body in the driveway of a home, according to coroner officials.
In a written statement, the Monrovia Police Department said officers responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report that she had a restraining order against a man who was at her home armed with a knife. Police did not explain what the relationship was between the woman and the man.
A Hesperia man who had just survived being struck by two vehicles was fatally shot by San Bernardino County deputies after allegedly pulling a knife on them.
When officers arrived they found the man lying dead outside.
Authorities said the man was armed with a knife and had gone to the home to hurt the woman and another man when she opened fire on him. Police said they recovered several knives and a gun at the scene.
The case has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.
