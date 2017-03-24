Man shot and killed in Westlake daytime shooting

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Westlake on Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was slain about 2:15 p.m. on the corner of West 2nd Street and South La Fayette Park Place, said Los Angeles Police Lt. Gus Barrientos of the LAPD’s Rampart station.

“We have a murder, we have a victim,” Barrientos said. “We don’t have a name.”

Police received a call of shots fired about 2:15 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Barrientos said. Police do not have suspects but believe one or more men may have killed the man. It was unclear whether the shooting was gang-related, Barrientos said.

Fourteen people have been killed within a one-mile radius of Friday’s shooting, according to the Homicide Report, The TImes’ online database.

Police are asking anyone with information about Friday’s shooting to call LAPD Rampart Community Station homicide detectives at (213) 484-3650.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.