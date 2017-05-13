A mother and her child were gunned down walking home from a supermarket. A suspect was charged, but mystery remains

The dramatic shift in Brandon Colbert’s personality worried his family.

The 20-year-old was withdrawing from his siblings and cousins, whom he had long considered his closest friends. He would laugh out loud for no apparent reason. He told doctors in Tulsa, Okla., that something was “taking over” his brain.

One day last year, Colbert abruptly boarded a Greyhound bus to Southern California.

Two days later, police say he walked up to a woman and her 4-year-old daughter as they were returning home from buying groceries and fatally shot them.

The killing of Carina Mancera and her daughter Jennabel, stunned the downtown Long Beach community and baffled investigators for months.

An ambush, and a mystery

Colbert was eventually linked to the crime through DNA. But authorities have given no motive for the slayings or said if he knew the victims. Prosecutors say Colbert hid before shooting the mother and daughter in what they describe as an ambush.

Whatever the motive, Colbert had been struggling with mental illness for some time, isolating himself from loved ones and using a dangerous synthetic drug in the years before the shootings, according to a review of medical records, court documents and interviews with Colbert’s relatives.

Despite this history, Colbert, now 23, is acting as his own attorney in a case where prosecutors could seek the death penalty. At recent court hearings, he has denied involvement in the shootings and raised bizarre conspiracy theories in his defense. At one point, he claimed the victims he is accused of killing are still alive. He has not raised insanity as a possible defense.

Colbert’s relatives and several defense lawyers have claimed he is incapable of representing himself. On Monday, a judge is expected to decide whether Colbert is mentally competent to stand trial.

The description of Colbert stalking a Long Beach street with a shotgun makes little sense to Yolanda Colbert. Her son was never violent or troubled, according to Yolanda, who said a 2014 diagnosis of mental illness was part of a downward spiral, one that may have sparked his move to California and turned him into a man she barely recognizes now.

“He was just talking out of his head … we’re a very close family and he just kept saying that things were out to get him and the CIA was after him and stuff like that,” she said. “He wasn’t himself.”

A history of mental illness

Growing up in Tulsa, Colbert was a bit of a loner, with simple pleasures and simple aims, relatives said.

He made good grades in high school, where he played for the football and wrestling teams. Far from a social butterfly, Colbert focused on family, spending most weekends with his siblings and cousins, playing video games or hanging around the house, said his younger sister, Breyan.

Colbert hoped to become a dentist, and he started working as a dental assistant after high school. He was fired in 2013 after failing a drug test for using marijuana, according to his mother.

“I think that kind of broke his spirit right there,” Yolanda Colbert said.

Months later, Colbert grew withdrawn and paranoid, expressing concern that “something” was taking over his brain, according to his family and medical records they showed The Times. In October 2014, he spent two weeks at a mental health facility in Tulsa, where he was diagnosed with schizophreniform disorder, meaning he was presenting symptoms of schizophrenia but not for the six-month period necessary for a formal diagnosis, records show.

He admitted to near daily use of marijuana and some use of “K2,” also known as “Spice,” a synthetic form of marijuana that can lead to psychotic episodes and violent outbursts. The drug can also exacerbate underlying symptoms of mental illness, according to Michael Levine, the chief of the division of medical toxicology at the University of Southern California.

It is unclear how often Colbert was using “Spice,” but doctors in Oklahoma feared he had downplayed how frequently he was smoking the drug, records show. Colbert was released after 13 days at the facility, and doctors said he was not having suicidal or homicidal thoughts at the time, according to a medical report.

Medicine prescribed to Colbert kept the symptoms at bay for a while, though his sister said he struggled to accept his diagnosis. He did not like taking the medicine, and was unable to find a new job, relatives said.

Colbert stopped taking the medicine early in 2016, his mother said. The symptoms soon returned.

Yolanda Colbert said she sought a court-order to have her son resume treatment. Colbert was not found to be a danger to himself and was allowed to remain out of treatment, according to Yolanda, who said her decision to try and force him into a mental health facility opened up a rift between mother and son.

“He was mad at me so he wasn’t talking to me,” she said. “He was basically isolating himself. Just distancing himself from his family.”

Colbert boarded a California-bound bus in Tulsa on Aug. 3, 2016, and arrived in Los Angeles the next day, police said. Yolanda assumed her son was traveling west to look for work. Breyan said her brother had always wanted to go to California, but didn’t given a reason for this specific trip. He didn’t know anyone in the state, she said.

A trip to the grocery store ends in gunshots

On Aug. 6, Carina Mancera, 26, was returning to her Long Beach home just north of downtown after a trip to the grocery store with her 4-year-old daughter, Jennabel Anaya, and her longtime boyfriend, Luis Anaya.

As they walked from their car, a man wearing “all black” stepped out from behind a concrete sign and opened fire, according to testimony Anaya gave at a March hearing in Colbert’s case.

As his girlfriend and daughter fell to the street, Anaya said he briefly locked eyes with the gunman.

"When I tried to look at him, he shot at me,” a tearful Anaya told reporters the morning after the murders.

The final shot missed, and the gunman fled, Anaya said. Seconds later, Anaya raced toward his girlfriend and their daughter, stumbling into a horrific scene. Mancera died almost instantly, court records show. Jenabel lay near her mother bleeding and screaming. One of the girl’s arms had been “blown off,” Anaya testified. He put the child on the phone with her grandmother, desperate to comfort her, but Jennabel died a short time later at an area hospital.

The shooting left investigators and those close to the victims scratching their heads. Anaya and Mancera had been dating for five years and were well-liked in the neighborhood, friends said. Police dismissed any suggestion that the attack was linked to drug or gang activity. A Long Beach homicide sergeant described the case a “whodunit.”