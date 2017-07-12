Long Beach police seek ID of two men who punched and dragged a woman over a cellphone

Long Beach police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men who punched and dragged a 62-year-old woman while robbing her.

The violent robbery occurred May 10 around 9:40 p.m. as the woman was walking in the area of 9th Street and Linden Avenue.

Police said the two robbers approached the woman from behind when suddenly one of them punched her in the face, causing her to fall. Once the woman was on the ground, one of the men dragged her several feet down the sidewalk. The men ran off after taking her cellphone.

Authorities released video footage from surveillance cameras that captured the attack. In the black-and-white recordings the two men are seen wearing hoodie sweatshirts and walking behind the woman before they begin to assault her.

The men are described only as males with dark complexions, standing 5 feet 8 to 6 feet and weighing about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach police. Anonymous tipsters may call (800) 222-8477.

