Man shot dead in Pico Rivera; multiple rounds came from sedan, police say

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Pico Rivera, where a man was shot dead Monday after being approached by up to four other men in a light-colored sedan, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Banta Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Detectives responded to a call about a gunshot victim and discovered a man suffering from at least one bullet wound to his upper torso.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said as many as four men in a light-colored sedan approached the victim on the residential street before firing multiple rounds at him. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Sandoval Avenue, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

CAPTION Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. CAPTION Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. CAPTION Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. CAPTION Authorities found several of their 13 children shackled and malnourished inside their home. Authorities found several of their 13 children shackled and malnourished inside their home. CAPTION Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin, the Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, said President Trump “said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist” during a meeting on Thursday . CAPTION He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. He referred to countries in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau