Man shot dead in Pico Rivera; multiple rounds came from sedan, police say

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Pico Rivera, where a man was shot dead Monday after being approached by up to four other men in a light-colored sedan, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Banta Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Detectives responded to a call about a gunshot victim and discovered a man suffering from at least one bullet wound to his upper torso.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said as many as four men in a light-colored sedan approached the victim on the residential street before firing multiple rounds at him. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Sandoval Avenue, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Twitter: @mayalau