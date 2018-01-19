Traffic trouble: 101 already closed by mud, now Interstate 5 could be shut by snow

The 101 Freeway has been closed for more than a week due to the Montecito mudslides.

Now, California’s other main north-south route is threatened by disruption due to snow.

A cold wave moving into Southern California on Friday is expected to bring only a 20% chance of rain in the Los Angeles basin.

But it will drop snow levels to as low as 2,500 feet, the National Weather Service said, and Ventura County mountains could see up to 6 inches of snow, while Los Angeles County mountains could get 3 inches.

“The highest snow amounts will be across the northern Ventura County mountains and extreme northwest Los Angeles County mountains in the vicinity of the Grapevine along Interstate 5,” the weather service said in a statement. “Even small accumulations over the Interstate 5 corridor can cause delays or even road closures. Anyone planning travel through that area should be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible delays.”

Other mountain roads that could be hit by snow include Highways 14, 33 and 2.

The weather service advised motorists to be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility and use caution while driving. Drivers should check the latest road reports before departing and keep an emergency kit in their vehicles that includes a flashlight, food and water, extra clothes and blankets, and tire chains.

The 101 Freeway was closed when tons and tons of mud and debris flowed into the roadway. Drivers have had to detour using Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

Officials said they hope to have the 101 open by Monday.