Man shot and critically wounded by police officers in South Gate

A man was critically wounded late Thursday afternoon after he was shot by police officers in South Gate, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer-involved shooting was reported about 4:15 p.m. on the 9800 block of Bowman Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department, which was asked by the South Gate Police Department to help investigate the shooting.

The sheriff’s department said the person — described only as an adult male Latino — was taken to the nearest hospital. His condition was not known.

No officers from the South Gate Police Department were injured in the shooting.

Further details about the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.

