Las Vegas gunman reportedly booked hotel rooms overlooking Lollapalooza in Chicago

Police said they were aware of reports Thursday that the Las Vegas gunman also booked rooms this summer in a Chicago hotel overlooking Lollapalooza, one of the nation’s largest music festivals, as investigators try to retrace the killer’s steps in the days and weeks before the attack.

TMZ reported that Stephen Paddock, 64, booked two rooms facing Grant Park, where the festival was held from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, at the Blackstone Hotel, an upscale downtown hotel across the street, but he never showed. A law enforcement official confirmed to the Associated Press that Paddock had booked a stay at the location.

"We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners,” a Chicago police spokesman said in a statement. The hotel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lollapalooza draws hundreds of thousands of music fans every year, and this summer the shows attendees included Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Obama.

The news comes after officials revealed Wednesday that Paddock had also booked an AirBnb in a condo building overlooking the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas in late September, leading investigators to gather video footage from the building to learn more.

“Was he doing pre-surveillance? We don’t know yet,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday.

Paddock ultimately shot into a crowd of more than 21,000 country music fans at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel, where he gambled before the attack. The attack left 58 victims dead and nearly 500 people wounded. Paddock killed himself.

Paddock also opened fire at two large jet fuel storage tanks a block away from the festival grounds, which are near McCarran International Airport, but the tanks did not ignite, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

