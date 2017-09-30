Of Nothingness, mocktails and halo-halo

We’re in the brief but much-needed seasonal lull between back-to-school and Halloween, also known as a very good time to try that new restaurant down the street, and maybe cook up a couple of dishes you’ve been meaning to attempt at home.

For those who don’t shy away from tire-sized bowls of chile oil, maybe head to San Gabriel for Nothingness, where restaurant critic Jonathan Gold finds plenty of Sichuan and Chongqing dishes. Or plan to attend a food event that, depending on your tastes, may include wheels of cheese, paella and beer, or a sampling of the best restaurants on the Eastside of the city.

We also have a story on the excellent Filipino dessert halo-halo from pastry chef Margarita Manzke of Republique and Sari Sari Store; directions for how to mix mocktails you’ll actually want to drink; and a story on micheladas, the Mexican version of a Bloody Mary made with beer rather than vodka. So regardless of what you choose to indulge in — that spicy bowl of chile fish, the paella and beer festival, or a couple rounds of micheladas — it should be a very good week ahead.

— Jenn Harris

INTO NOTHINGNESS

(Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times) Crawfish dish is served at the Sichuan restaurant Nothingness. Crawfish dish is served at the Sichuan restaurant Nothingness. ((Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times))

This week, Jonathan considers Nothingness. No, we’re not referring to Jean-Paul Sartre’s famous essay on free will, but a new San Gabriel restaurant that specializes in Sichuan and Chongqing dishes. Think lots of fish in mouth-numbing chile oil, and a fiery dish called Thunderbolt Frog.

SUGAR IN LAYERS

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) The halo-halo from Margarita Manzke is a work of art. The halo-halo from Margarita Manzke is a work of art. ((Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times))

Margarita Manzke grew up eating halo-halo as a kid in the Philippines. Now she makes the stuff at both of her L.A. restaurants, Republique and Sari Sari Store. Food editor Amy Scattergood talked with Manzke about the importance of the dish; and, lucky for you, she also got Manzke’s recipe.

MIXING UP MOCKTAILS

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) Gabriella Mlynarczyk's non-alcoholic cocktail contains Seedlip, Kyoho grapes and shiso leaves at Accomplice Bar in Mar Vista. Gabriella Mlynarczyk's non-alcoholic cocktail contains Seedlip, Kyoho grapes and shiso leaves at Accomplice Bar in Mar Vista. ((Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times))

Gabriella Mlynarczyk, who is the drink architect behind some of the most Instagrammed and talked about libations in town, has turned her attention to mocktails, also known as cocktails made without alcohol. I spoke with her about what makes a good cocktail (alcoholic or not) and she shared a recipe for one of her favorites.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS

(Bobby Navarro / 100 Eats) There will be plenty of grilled cheese at the Oozefest cheese festival. There will be plenty of grilled cheese at the Oozefest cheese festival. ((Bobby Navarro / 100 Eats))

Now is as good a time as any to head to a food event. Why? Because I’ve got the details on four upcoming events, including Oozefest, a festival completely devoted to cheese; and the Paella and Beer Festival (which really needs no further explanation).

WHAT’S IN SEASON

(Noelle Carter / Los Angeles Times) Pears are in season. Pears are in season. ((Noelle Carter / Los Angeles Times))

Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter gives her weekly farmers market report, considering pears. Did you know that the Bartlett is the most common pear grown in California? Noelle has all the details, plus some great ideas, and recipes for how to use them, including the recipe for Euro Pane's pear spice cake.

